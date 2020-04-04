Hazleton City and West Hazleton initiating curfew as case count rises

Coronavirus Response

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Hazleton area has become a hot zone for COVID-19 cases. West Hazleton initiated a curfew and other restrictions last night and Hazleton City has a similar curfew and restrictions that are set to take place at 8 p.m. tonight.

People are reacting to the measures and Eyewitness News will talk with law enforcement about what penalties people could face if the restrictions are violated.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

