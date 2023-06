HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a scary Monday morning in Hazleton when a car smashed through the front of the Convenient Food Mart on Juniper Street.

The car ended up inside the store and was later removed.

The windows were boarded up and the store will be able to re-open.

Luckily, no one was reported injured, but there is no word on if any charges will be filed.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.