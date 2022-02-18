Hazleton business owner pleads guilty for failing to pay federal payroll taxes

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a Hazleton-based roofing company has pleaded guilty to failing to pay required federal payroll taxes.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 34-year-old, Charles R. Ehrenberg, owner of Ehrenberg Roofing and Construction Inc., in Hazleton, pleaded guilty on Thursday for failing to collect and pay required federal payroll taxes for several years.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus says Ehrenberg, as an owner of a business, is responsible for collecting and paying federal payroll taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

This includes Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) taxes, which Ehrenberg failed to pay to the IRS from 2017 through 2020, totaling $185,681.90, Gurganus said.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years in prison, a term of supervised release following prison, and a fine.