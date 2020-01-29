Live Now
Hazleton Building damaged by fire torn down

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A building in the heights section of Hazleton is finally coming down after a fire in July 2018.

Hazleton City is using community development funds to demolish homes on the 300 block of East Carleton Avenue.

The homes were heavily damaged in a fire on July 4, 2018.

No one was injured, but more than 20 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire was never determined.

Investigators said fireworks activity in the area may have played a role in the fire.

On Wednesday, a bulldozer operator told Eyewitness News another home that was damaged next door will be coming down sometime next week.

