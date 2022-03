HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton business is launching a Ukrainian relief effort.

Carmen’s Bakery and Deli are making cookies bearing the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The chief baker is from Poland and her family is right now taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Money raised will be sent to help those refugees.





