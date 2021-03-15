Hazleton Area teachers return to the classroom, district to get millions in federal funding

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Teachers in the Hazleton Area School District returned to the classroom on Monday.

This after the district is set to receive $37 million from the American Rescue Plan.

According the the Superintendent Brian Uplinger, HASD will have a webinar on Thursday to see what exact parameters it has built in. Until the meeting, and a discussion with the board, we won’t know where it’s being allocated to but, it will certainly benefit HASD students.

