HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Hazleton Area School District graduation caravan that was scheduled for Friday, June 5th has been postponed. The district says it is due to circumstances beyond their control.

It has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 21st, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. They say it is scheduled early to recognize that it is Father’s Day and give people enough time to celebrate both.