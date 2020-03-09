Hazleton Area School District issues mandatory leave for students traveling outside US

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Area School District will be implementing mandatory leave for students who have traveled outside the country.

Superintendent Brian Uplinger confirmed to Eyewitness News that anyone who has traveled outside the country will face a 14 day mandatory administrative leave from school.

Below is a letter sent home from Superintendent Brian Uplinger:

“Hello, Parents/Guardians, The following will take effect immediately. Students who have been out of the Country in the last few days or who are returning from being out of the Country will be placed on an Administrative 14-day leave. Those students will need to supply their schools with a doctor’s note clearing them to return to school. Assignments will be prepared and sent home through any means possible. Student registration will be suspended until further notice. This includes students coming to HASD from inside PA, outside of PA (any other State), or outside of the Country. The intent of this is not to create a panic, but to be proactive. We are taking these precautionary measures in an attempt to reduce the risk associated with Coronavirus.”

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will bring you the latest as details become available.