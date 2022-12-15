SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wintry mix is impacting the Hazleton Area, which historically sees higher snow and ice accumulations because of its elevation.

If you live, work or drive through the Hazleton area you know it’s a different world when it comes to winter weather. Traffic is moving very slowly, and for the most part, it’s icy.

Eyewitness News saw Hazleton City DPW crews filling up their trucks with anti-skid material. Crews were out salting streets early this morning. Most of the day we saw a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain, streets we’re definitely very slippery. Eyewitness News spoke to DPW Director Frank Vito about the ongoing snow fight.

“We probably got an inch of mixed precipitation right now. Right now we went through the city and we salted the whole city twice. Our plan now, after the gentleman have lunch we’re going to dark again and begin scraping, keep salting. see what goes on,” said Vito.

Vito urges city residents to follow the snow parking ban so city crews can clear streets and alleys. Again if you’re traveling Thursday night be careful.