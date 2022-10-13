HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday, hundreds of students, in the Hazleton Area will learn what “their future could hold.”

It’s called ‘Career Exploration Day.’

Over 700 ninth and tenth-grade students from Hazleton Area’s Career Center, High school, and Academy of Sciences will be coming to West Hazleton to learn about what this area has to offer for their future.

They are also expecting around 30 high school juniors from Weatherly High School to be there. Students will be arriving between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. and will come in two ‘waves.’

The busses will take the first group back around 10:30 a.m. And the second group will arrive around 11:00 a.m. The event will conclude between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m so students can return to the classroom.

There are various vendors including American Eagle, Amazon, Hazleton Honda, PennDOT, Tobyhanna Army Depot, and more.

Coffee and assorted breakfast treats will be provided by the Poppy Press from 7:00 a.m. To 9:00 a.m. lunch will be provided by the culinary students from ‘Keystone Job Corp Center.’