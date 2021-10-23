Hazleton Area High School holds a school bus safety event

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a local event aimed to help ease a shortage that doesn’t have to do with the supply chain.

The Rohrer school bus safety event showed people it is not as scary as one may think to drive a school bus, at the Hazleton Area High School career center.

Attendees got the opportunity to drive a school bus this morning to see for themselves.

“Well not only because of the driver shortage but it also shows other people and potential drivers that it is not that scary as people think to drive a by school bus,” said Francesca Sepulveda, Supervisor of Rohrer Hazleton.