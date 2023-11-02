BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County School District has expanded in a unique way. It’s all about promoting the arts while teaching students the skills they need to pursue their passions.

Opening the new school has been in the works for nearly a decade. On Thursday, 28/22 News hit the halls and spoke to students to learn more about this brand-new facility.

Senior Brayden Dudinyak cut the ribbon for the new Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy.

It’s a high school part of the Hazleton Area School District where students test and audition to attend.

“Once they’re here, they can choose a studio to intensify, to practice, to really delve deep into an art,” said Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy Assistant Principal James Hearne.

From the performing arts to communications such as news, video, and audio, students have many options to explore.

The state-of-the-art school houses a theatre, dance studio, and vocal studio.

“I get to learn about music theory and more and how to develop my voice, I can sing like a lot of stuff,” said Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy Junior Kiarelly Corcino.

Students get their core curriculum while enrolled in the academy as well.

“I’m in the instrumental studio and I particularly enjoy my stay here. I have four periods at the very start of my day to get to play my instrument,” said Dudinyak.

The program was previously housed inside Hazleton Area High School, but now it has its own creative space.

“I do a lot outside of school that’s not just music related, or arts related so to be able to have that time to be able to work on my singing, and my theatre, and my instruments is life-changing,” said Senior Gabbi Howe.

Students began attending the Hazleon Area Arts and Humanities Academy earlier this fall.