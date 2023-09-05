HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A school employee has been injured after a gas oven explosion at Hazleton Area Career Center.

Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician tells 28 22 News an explosion occurred in a gas convection oven in the cafeteria shortly after 9:00 a.m. at the Hazleton Area Career Center (CTC).

Hazleton Area School District Superintendent Brian Uplinger stated a food service worker was injured, suffering minor cuts from the glass breakage. The employee was taken to Lehigh Valley Hazleton.

“Students and staff were evacuated immediately to the high school without incident. Everything was already under control when I arrived and our staff members were working to clean up the glass. UGI and our local fire department determined the building was safe to return to. The students and staff were brought back to the CTC.” Brian Uplinger, Hazleton Area School District Superintendent

Fire Chief Kostician said the oven may have malfunctioned. An official cause has yet to be determined.