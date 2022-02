HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Hazle Township was scammed out of $2,200 via WhatsApp.

On January 7, police began to investigate a theft that took place on Old Airport Road. The victim told police that using WhatsApp, she spoke to the suspect who convinced her to send money.

The victim told officers that the money was sent via DolEx and was used to participate in a Dominican Republic lottery. The victim sent the suspect $2,205.