HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over the past several months more than five deadly shootings have taken place in or near the city of Hazleton.

A town hall meeting was held Wednesday to address the recent increase in violence within the community.

The shootings were deadly and brazen, some taking place in public settings, residents’ homes, and even parks where children were playing.

Wednesday, community leaders shined a light on the problem, hoping to bring the violence to an end.

Nearly three weeks ago, a teenager was shot and killed in Hazel Township with a juvenile arrested for the murder.

Prior, two were injured in a local restaurant shooting and a 19-year-old was shot inside a movie theater.

Hazleton residents say they’re tired of the violence and want something done.

“So I think the community had to come out together work in partnership with school work in partnership with the police and FBI and everyone needs to come together to come bring back Law and order back to our city,” said Hazleton resident Nicarol Soto.

Hazleton City Mayor Jeff Cusat believes the public can help by being the eyes and ears of the community.

“The public has more eyes and ears and the more information we get from them the better. We only have 36 police officers and 72 eyes, there’s 15,000 people seeing everything that goes on,” said Mayor Cusat.

State Trooper Anthony Petroski, who spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, believes there needs to be more police enforcement out on the streets. One Hazleton resident agreed.

“That’s why we need our police enforcement out on the streets more frequent, this way the public sees them public and can address them. We need public and police interaction when you see more of the police you see less of the crime,” said Cindee Deluca, a resident of Hazleton and small business owner.

One possible solution to control the violence? A gunshot detection system.

“Speaker to text a gunshot all the cameras automatically start taking pictures of anything that moves in the area so hopefully it will be a deterrent and it would also be a great investigator for us to make a quicker arrest and saw these incidents,” said City of Hazleton Police Chief Brian Schoonmaker.

Officials agree that Wednesday’s meeting was a community priority and they plan to hold more in the coming months.