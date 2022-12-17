HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924.

Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two firefighters had just arrived at the scene of a rollover crash with someone trapped inside their automobile.

The first responders were about to exit their utility truck to assess the situation when it was struck by another vehicle.

Chief Kostician said the two firefighters suffered minor injuries, and one was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.