HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency responders raced to the scene of a fire in a Luzerne County industrial park Wednesday.

Several fire companies were on the scene of the international paper plant, Humbolt Industrial Park in Hazle Township Wednesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly came from the roof area of the plant and firefighters were able to bring it under control but remained on the scene making sure the fire was completely out. There were no injuries reported at this time.

“The waste that’s shredded up into the machine inside the building, and it shreds it up, sends it up to the cyclone, which is that round structure on the top, that structure was heavily involved in fire on all sides. Sprinklers immediately started going off in the building and in the cyclone holding the fire in check,” said Hazle Township Fire Department Chief Scott Kostician.

There’s no word on a cause at this time and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.