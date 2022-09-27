HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a fire on Tuesday that displaced seven people, which includes three kids as well as two pets who all escaped unharmed.

Hazle Township Fire and Rescue responded to the 800 block of West Green Street around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night as crews say they battled flames on the second floor of a burning home.

The Red Cross has been called in to assist the four adults, three kids, and two dogs who were displaced.





Additionally, a Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief told Eyewitness News crews there was a sign on the door saying the house was uninhabitable before the fire broke out.

A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the blaze and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.