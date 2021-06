HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Joseph Sarmiento, 36, is now being charged with homicide following a domestic incident at the Red Carpet Inn on Saturday, PA State Police announced on Monday.

An autopsy revealed the 38-year-old female victim died as a result of blunt force trauma. Charges were filed against Sarimento by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon.

The female has been identified and her identity will be released pending notification of the family.