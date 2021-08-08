Hazelton police investigate an attempted arson

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Hazelton City Police Department is investigating an incident of attempted arson that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, the unknown actor threw a glass bottle of gasoline against the side of a residence on the 500 block of Arthur Street in an attempt to set the home on fire.

Police say the attempt was not successful.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hazelton Police Department by dialing 911 or (570)-459-4940.

