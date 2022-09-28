EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hazleton native is riding out Hurricane Ian in Naples, Florida.

Eyewitness News talked to Mitch Sefchik early on Wednesday, who lives in Florida.

He evacuated Monday afternoon from Tampa Bay after Governor Ron DeSantis announced mandatory evacuations for parts of the state.

“It’s not too crazy. It’s definitely raining really hard. It sounds like someone is just pouring water out of the sky. The winds picked up pretty well. Not really any storm surge because we are not right on the water but right in downtown Naples I believe the waters almost up to the second floor.” said Sefchik.

Sefchick also told Eyewitness News his power has been ‘off and on’ all day.

He says he is constantly checking in with his family back home in Luzerne County.