EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Jordan Bicera, of Hazelton works as a U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

The USS Nimitz is in the 7th fleet, the largest forward-deployed numbered fleet in the Navy. It interacts with over 35 maritime nations to help keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open.

As a Hull Maintenance Technician, it’s Bicera’s job to make sure the ship is in top condition, and repair anything that needs fixing on the voyage.

Bicera conducts routine operations aboard the USS Nimitz to ensure its safety, and the safety of the 7th fleet.