HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash in Hazleton injured one and trapped another.

On Friday around 4:22 p.m., the Hazleton Fire Department was called to the intersection of South Polar Street and Arthur Gardner Parkway for a two-car crash.

According to Hazleton Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Jones, crews arrived on the scene and found one car on top of another.

First responders say one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Fire officials were able to stabilize the vehicle on top and transported one person to the Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The status of the injured patient is unknown at this time according to officials.