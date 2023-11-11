MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local county helped solve a problem many people have these days. What to do when you want to discard hazardous items?

Cars lined up Saturday at the PNC Field parking lot in Moosic to drop off household waste materials unfit for the weekly trash collection.

Carts full of items including propane tanks, paint and motor oil, and household chemicals and batteries were just a few of the items accepted.

It’s the first time in nearly two decades that Lackawanna County has hosted a Hazardous Waste Collection for its residents.

“I think people are starting to get excited about, like, recycling and environmental practices because our office has been offering a lot more,” said Nicole Shapiro the director of Lackawanna County Office of Environmental Sustainability.

More than 500 people pre-registered for the two-day Hazardous Waste Collection event in Lackawanna County.