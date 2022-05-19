TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County jury found a man guilty of stealing catalytic converters and trespassing.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, Roy Wade Tigue, 47, of Hawley, was found guilty of driving with a suspended license.

PSP Troopers say on October 10, 2020, around 4:30 p.m. they were dispatched to the 100 block of White Mills Road, for a call that Tigue was trespassing and stealing catalytic converters as the property has prominent ‘NO TRESPASSING’ signs.

The victim of the thefts told PSP that he and his granddaughter heard a metallic grinding noise when they saw Tigue on the property standing in between two SUVs. They chased him away and Tigue fled in a pickup truck towards the Owego Turnpike.

When Tigue sprinted away, he left his tools behind near a vehicle that was in the air on a car jack. The tools left behind included a hand saw, parts of a reciprocating power saw, wrenches, sockets, as well a backpack, the press release reads.

The victim told PSP that as he approached the vehicle Tigue fled from, he saw a cut portion of the exhaust which was consistent with the location of the catalytic converter, which was in fact missing from the vehicle.

Police say they encountered Tigue at the intersection of White Mills Road and the Owego Turnpike where they took him into custody.

Tigue is being held at the Wayne County Correctional Facility for this offense and pending matters including DUI, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, scattering rubbish.

A sentencing hearing for Tigue is scheduled for Thursday, June 23.