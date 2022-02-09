Having fun on the new ice rink in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman who has overcome one physical limitation after another just marked a new first.

21-year-old Lizzie Breznay took to the Wilkes-Barre ice rink on Public Square Wednesday afternoon.

Although bound to her wheelchair because of cerebral palsy, the Plains Township woman wore her brand new skates to get a feel for the activity.

Her father, Brian Breznay, along with Wilkes-Barre City Firefighter Joe Salsavage joined in as her ice skating escorts.

