Having fun on the new ice rink in Wilkes-Barre

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman who has overcome one physical limitation after another just marked a new first.

21-year-old Lizzie Breznay took to the Wilkes-Barre ice rink on Public Square Wednesday afternoon.

Although bound to her wheelchair because of cerebral palsy, the Plains Township woman wore her brand new skates to get a feel for the activity.

Her father, Brian Breznay, along with Wilkes-Barre City Firefighter Joe Salsavage joined in as her ice skating escorts.

Eyewitness News reporter Mark Hill will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos