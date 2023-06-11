MAYFIELD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many beat the heat Sunday by cooling down with some ice cream. Some in Lackawanna County curved their cravings while also donating to a good cause.

Tasty Scoops in Mayfield helped with a fundraiser for Hypo-plastic Left Heart Syndrome, also known as HLHS.

The owner’s daughter, Gianna, came up with the idea after losing her brother to the heart defect.

Gianna’s cousin also suffers from the defect, making her determined to raise awareness for HLHS.

All tips and 10% of the proceeds made Sunday went directly to the Children’s Heart Foundation.

“It was heartbreaking for me when I found out my brother passed away when I was only like one. I’m glad my cousin’s still alive, so I’m glad I can do this for him and all,” Gianna said.

Gianna says she would love to continue to raise awareness on HLHS in honor of her brother and as her cousin fights the heart defect.