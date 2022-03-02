Harwood Fire Company kicks off annual fish fry

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grab your malt vinegar, tartar sauce, and lemon slices because fish fry season is here.

A local volunteer fire company fired up its fryers Wednesday night to shower its community in fried fish during Lent.

A sizzling start to the Harwood Fire Company’s Fifth-Annual Fish Fry. Volunteers were busy Wednesday night dishing out food for delivery, dine-in, and takeout.

“I get the potato pancakes,” said Lenny Deren, Hazle Township.

The one-stop-shop for dinners on Fridays during Lent has become a tradition for many in Hazle Township.

It brings some much-needed cash to the fire company that’s been around since 1949.

“So the fire company really relies on fundraising. We do get some help from the local municipality, Hazle Township, and from the state and the federal government. We do get some grants and some money here and there, but it’s not enough for everyday operating expenses as well,” explained Michael McMahon, President & Assistant Fire Chief, Harwood Volunteer Fire Company.

All of the money raised stays in-house. McMahon says it’s all made possible with the help of the community.

“Volunteer firefighters, there’s not a lot of them left right now. So if it wasn’t for the extra help that we have right now, the people that joined our fire company just to help us with fundraising, we wouldn’t know what to do without them,” said McMahon.

Locals look forward to coming to the fish fry every year to support the Harwood Fire Company.

“Every week when they’re open, and in the summer if they have the picnic we come for that. My wife waits for it. They’re just a good company, and you can depend on them for help,” McMahon said.

The Harwood Fire Company’s Fish Fry is open every Friday during Lent from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check out their website for a menu and more information about ordering online.

The Harwood Fire Company’s fish fry is open every Friday during Lent from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the firehouse, 878 Old Street, Hazleton, PA, 18702. Online ordering is available, or you may call 570-599-1508.