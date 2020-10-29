UPDATE: Harveys Lake missing woman found safe

UPDATE 11:30 AM: According to a release from the Harveys Lake Police Department, Blake Sult has been found safely.

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harveys Lake Borough Police are trying to locate a missing woman.

According to police, Blake Sult, 41, was last heard from at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Sult is described as 5’2, 130 pounds with auburn brown hair and blue eyes, possibly wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt.

Police say Sult contacted a relative by phone at 12:30 a.m. and said she went to Turkey Hill in Dallas. After leaving Turkey Hill, Sult told a relative she got stuck in the mud, possibly near a pond.

Sult then said a man came out of his house and yelled at her and she had left the area and was walking in the woods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harveys Lake Borough Police or Luzerne County 911.

