WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A harvest moon was visible in the sky Thursday night.

This is the fourth and final supermoon of the year that shined brightly through the clouds in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

It’s expected to appear illuminated through Saturday morning, according to NASA.

A supermoon is a full moon that’s closer to Earth than usual and therefore appears larger and brighter in the sky.

It’s a harvest moon because it’s the full moon closest to the “Autumnal Equinox.”