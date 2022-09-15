HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Harry Connick, Jr. is coming to the Hershey Theatre on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. He will be kicking off his 2022 holiday tour in The Sweetest Place on Earth.

“A Holiday Celebration 2022 Tour” invites fans to celebrate the holidays as Connick Jr. Crosses the country. The tour starts in Hershey and concludes on Christmas eve in San Francisco at Davies Symphony hall.

Connick, Jr. will be performing his definitive take on Christmas classics, his original songs, as well as fan favorites.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 23. More information can be found here.