THOMPSON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Susquehanna County sculptor who loves Bigfoot, was inspired by the film Harry and the Hendersons to create a piece of art that caught the eye of one of the main character’s original creators.

Jennifer Brennan, owner of Sunset Lodge Creations, based in Thompson, Susquehanna County, is a self-taught, award-winning sculptor and an avid Bigfoot fan. Known as “The Paper Mache Lady,” her work has been featured at the Harford Fair and the Kitson Art Gallery in Tunkhannock.

Brennan’s work features highly detailed characters made entirely from paper mache.

Brennan started sculpting around five years ago to help raise money for two horses she rescued and she says it’s all part of an amazing connection.

Brennan’s favorite movie character is “Harry” from the 1987 movie Harry and the Hendersons. So when she decided to create a sculpture of Bigfoot for Founder’s Day in Tunkhannock, she used Harry’s likeness as her inspiration and used hair from her horses to have the sculpture come full circle. Little did she know she would catch the attention of one of the character’s original creators.

The character of Harry was brought to life with a full-size body suit as well as puppeteers. The body suit and makeup were created by Rick Baker, the head of the costume department, along with the help of his head tailor Camilla Henneman.

Henneman is known for her work in Ghostbusters II, George of the Jungle, and Fight Club, and she even made an appearance in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video as a zombie.

Courtesy: Jennifer Brennan

So, when Brennan finished her Harry-inspired Bigfoot and posted it on Facebook, Henneman commented stating she was a fan of the work and that she was one of the creators of the character.

“It’s one of those moments like winning the lottery or getting struck by lightning. I was amazed, truly honored and humbled,” Brennan said.

Henneman ended up taking the sculpture inspired by Harry and she and Brennan now have a friendship and bond that can’t be broken.

Courtesy: Jennifer Brennan

“Harry meant so much to me and the fact that I started this because I rescued the horses from slaughter and had so many people tell me I’d go nowhere, I think I proved them wrong,” Brennan added.

Brennan says the key to her success is connection, connection is key and everything she makes is one of a kind.

“If you do things for a purpose other than yourself, that’s where the magic is. Be beyond the icing on the cake,” Brennan continued.

Brennan says at this point everyone knows “The Paper Mache Lady” and she’s going to continue sculpting and try to make a career out of it. However, no matter how many sculptures she makes, Harry will always hold a place in her heart.

To see more of Brennan’s sculptures head over to Sunset Lodge Creation’s Facebook page.