HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of Harrisburg has temporarily suspended all daily and weekend masses in the Diocese.

He has asked that all churches and chapels be closed. He made the decision after recommendations from public health officials for the well being of members.

Daily masses are available online.

For more information about the Diocese’s response, please visit the Health Alerts page.