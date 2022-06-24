HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In May, President Joe Biden signed a bill that would designate the United State courthouse on North 6th Street in Harrisburg to be named after a longtime local judge. Just over a month later and it is officially the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse” after the unveiling on June 23.

Courtesy of abc27’s Dennis Owens

Judge Rambo is a Senior Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

She is also the first woman chief public defender, the first woman judge in Cumberland County, the first woman federal judge for Pennsylvania’s middle district, the first chief justice for Pennsylvania’s middle district, and now the first woman in Pennsylvania to have a courthouse named after her.

“I’m still in shock, don’t know how to deal with it. At my age I never anticipated anything like this would ever happen,” added Judge Rambo.

Naming the courthouse after Judge Rambo received unanimous approval from fellow judges. Republican Judge John Jones actively lobbied for Rambo, calling her, “The Sandra Day O’Connor of the Middle District of Pennsylvania with a dash of Ruth Bader Ginsburg thrown into the mix.”

Judge Rambo will have an office located in the new courthouse, as well.