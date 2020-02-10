Harlem Globetrotter visits local school to talk about bullying

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Harlem Globetrotter “Hop” spoke to DePaul students today about bullying and the importance of speaking up if you feel like you are being bullied.

He taught students the “T.E.A.M.” method:

Talk to someone

Empathize with the person talking

Ask for help

Mobilize the T.E.A.M. plan when you or someone you know is being bullied

He then did some team building exercises with students where they worked together to perform simple basketball tricks.





Hop also taught students how to spin a ball on their finger and performed trick dunks for them before filling the students in on Harlem Globetrotter history and fielding questions from the students.