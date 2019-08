(WBRE/WYOU) — North Dakota is home to the hardest working Americans. That’s according to a study by Wallethub.

The study compares all 50 states across 10 key areas ranging from average work week hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs.

Alaska comes in second with the longest hours worked per week at 42 and South Dakota coming in third.

As for Pennsylvania, it didn’t fare so well, taking 41st place.