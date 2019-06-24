Happy Trails!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The back mountain trail stretches for miles across Luzerne County but now, there’s a new addition to that community-friendly outdoor space.

Eyewitness News Reporter, Kristina Shalhoup, was there for the new trail’s very first steps and has the details on all the hard work that went into it.

New seasons mean new beginnings, and now, a new trailhead is open in Luzerne County after years of hard work and dedication.

For this new community asset, it’s been a long time coming.

“The construction just took a few months. That was the easy part. Getting everything together, the funding, and the design and so on… It’s been three or four years,” said Richard Cochrane, Anthracite Scenic Trails Association

Three or four years to get this Back Mountain Trailhead ready for feet.

“They can walk it, they can bike it… They can bring their dogs down here!” explained Evelyn and Marianne from the Back Mountain Bloomers.

The trail has required a team effort from people all across Luzerne County, including the anthracite scenic trails association and the Back Mountain Bloomers. A group of women whose ideas hold true for their non-profit organization, and for the spirit of this new trail.

However, the idea for the trail itself came from Judy Rimple, a resident hoping to spend more time in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors.

“They didn’t have any place for me to run or walk!” said Rimple.

Now, she, her husband David, and anyone else looking for a place to get their steps in have the means to do so.

On top of their help in designing the trail, and building the garden at the trailhead, the back mountain bloomers organization will also be responsible for maintaining that garden through the seasons.

