KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Jewish celebration of Hanukkah is underway across the world and here in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

To celebrate, the Friedman Jewish Community Center of Kingston carried on a Hanukkah tradition with a running of the torch.

Community runners returned to the JCC from the portal on River Street in Wilkes-Barre around 5:00 p.m.

They then lighted the first candle of the eight-candle menorah. Hanukkah will continue through next Sunday.