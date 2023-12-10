SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the fourth night of Hanukkah and the Jewish community in Lackawanna County celebrated with an annual festival Sunday.

Hundreds who gathered for it did not let the weather dampen their spirits.

The Hanukkah Street Festival was supposed to happen outdoors. The weather forced it indoors, but that did not stop things from lighting up in the Electric City during what may be a dark time for many there.

It’s not uncommon to see the menorah lit at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Scranton during Hanukkah, but this year it’s extra special.

They are also lighting the menorah this year for those in Israel who cannot.

Despite the dark time they are in, the CEO of the JCC, Dan Cardonick, says this festival serves as a happy event to celebrate and educate.

“You will see people from all different faiths here today to join us at this festival and it’s really an opportunity for us to be able to educate about the holiday and to share the fun the culture, traditions, and everything that we do,” Cardonick said.

One guest says it’s nice to have something like this so close to home.

“It means a lot you know just seeing all the people coming from, like, different places to like come here it looks really nice,” said Scranton resident Chaya Balencaa.

They also had Star Wars characters there with lightsabers to fit the theme of lights.

Although kids did find that pretty cool, two sisters from Kingston say something else was their favorite part.

“I came to the Hanukkah party. I get to celebrate the night and just enjoy myself,” said Yosepha Brusowankin of Kingston.

“It’s really fun, it’s like fun spending time with people that you don’t know and getting to know people,” Kingston resident Riva Brusowankin added.

The festival featured activities for the kids and plenty of food, mostly fried in oil to symbolize the olive oil that gave them light for eight days after claiming their holy temple from the Greeks in Jerusalem.

“My favorite part is to see the community come together the entire community. Not just our Jewish community, the entire community come together to share to learn, to enjoy, and to have fun together with one another,” Cardonick explained.

The celebration of Hanukkah lasts until Friday, December 15.