KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the first night of Hanukkah and this year the holiday takes on a special meaning with Israel fighting a war against Hamas and incidents of antisemitism on the rise.

Families are gathering Thursday night to light the first candle of the menorah.

With everything going on, members of the Jewish community say the celebrations feel different.

Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration known as “The Festival of Lights,” has begun.

It comes during a time of darkness that’s been lingering since Israel was attacked by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7.

“The analogy I would give you is that a person loses somebody that they love very much, and they’re in a period of mourning and grief, and then all of a sudden a joyous holiday comes up,” said Rabbi David Kaplan Congregation Ohav Zadek.

These are trying times for members of the Jewish community. In addition to the Israel-Hamas war raging on, there’s been a rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States.

“Instead of mourning with us and holding our hands, there were unfortunately so many who just poured out their hearts and enmity towards the Jewish people in horrible ways so that equally hurtful to us,” added Kaplan.

The story of Hanukkah is one of miracles.

Rabbi Kaplan says it’s a time to celebrate resilience and faith by spreading joy and warmth to others.

“We also have had a lot of love. and there’s a lot of people we didn’t know how much they love the Jewish people and humanity, and that also has been a comfort to us,” continued Kaplan.

Many Jewish people in our area, including state representative Aaron Kaufer, are turning to Hanukkah for hope.

“Bringing the community together is what Hanukkah is all about. It’s a wonderful time for holidays and festivities, and so bringing families together, making that happen, couldn’t be more needed at a time like this,” says State Rep. Aaron Kaufer.

Hanukkah is a Hebrew word that means dedication.