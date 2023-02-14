HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County School District is teaming up with a police department in a new effort to help keep students and the community safe.

Hanover Area School District launched the “Crimewatch App” which is designed to provide safety alerts to the community.

The app is connected to the Hanover Township Police Department and police officials say the app will reduce the chances of false information about potentially dangerous situations being sent to the community.

