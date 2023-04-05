HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating the theft of multiple catalytic converters in Luzerne County.

On April 3, police announced they were called to the Ehrlich Pest Control parking lot, 370 Stewart Road, Hanover Township, to investigate the theft of multiple catalytic converters.

Investigators say the thefts are believed to have happened between March 29 and April 2, the specific date and time is unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the catalytic converter thefts to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at (570)825-1254.