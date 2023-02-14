HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Hanover Township are actively searching for a suspect they say dumped 150 car tires near a creek.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Saturday 150 tires were found dumped off Front Street in the Dundee section of Hanover Township.

Hanover Township Police Department

Officers received a call from the Eastern Pennsylvnia Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation which is in charge of monitoring creeks in the area.

The tires were dumped on by an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 570-825-1254.