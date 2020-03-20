Hanover Township police searching for missing man

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Police are searching for 49-year-old Robert Metcalf Jr.

Metcalf is described as a white male weighing 295 lbs. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He may be driving a black Jeep Wrangler with a tire mounted on the rear and Pennsylvania registration LCN1780.

Metcalf was last scene at Turkey Hill in Plymouth on Monday, March 16th.

His family had last contact with him on March 5th.

Police believe Metcalf to be endangered. Anyone with information on Metcalf is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department on Facebook or call the non-emergency number at (570) 825-1254.