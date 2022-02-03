Hanover Township police investigate Taco Bell construction site burglary

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a Taco Bell construction site in Hanover Township in which thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

According to investigators, the burglary happened on January, 31 at 8:30 a.m. at the Taco Bell construction site on Carey Avenue.

Police say an unknown suspect entered the site and stole construction equipment and tools worth several thousand dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.