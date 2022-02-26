Hanover Township Police find over $14K in methamphetamine and crack cocaine

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is under arrest after police say he sold drugs to undercover officers.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, Matthew ‘Ashley’ McGonigle sold methamphetamine to undercover officers.

Police say on Friday just after 6:15 a.m. a search warrant was executed at McGonigle’s home on Fellows Avenue.

Officers say during the search they recovered 6.7 grams of crack cocaine and 174 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a combined street value of $14,600.

According to law enforcement, they also found a large amount of packaging material, scales, vacuum sealers, and numerous cellphones with interchangeable sim cards.

Police then took McGonigle into custody and he was arraigned in front of MDJ O’Donnell. He faces a felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was unable to post bail and remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m.