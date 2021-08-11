Hanover Township Police charges woman after narcotics operation

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman has been arraigned and charged with felony narcotics by the Hanover Township Police Department.

According to a post by the Hanover Township Police, Kareema Hickson, age 30, was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Martin Kane.

Kareema’s charges stem from narcotics operations conducted on July 30th by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and Hanover Township Narcotics Unit.

During the search, law enforcement found 136 tablets of Ecstasy, 5 plastic bags of Marijuana and $1,660 in cash.

Karmeema was taken into custody at her residence in the Marion Terrace Apartments. Her bail is set at $20,000.