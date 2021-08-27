Hanover Township man arrested on 150 counts of child pornography possession

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township man is in custody after police say he was in possession of approximately 150 images and videos depicting child pornography.

According to a police report, on August 11th, a tip was given regarding 30-year-old Eric Bailey Jr., from Hanover Township regarding the contents of a DropBox account.

Upon execution of a search warrant, police found multiple animated images, pictures, and videos featuring children in sexual situations on his computer and other electronic devices.

While being interviewed, police say Bailey admitted to saving and uploading images and videos to his DropBox account, which was locked out during the police investigation.

Bailey is facing 150 charges of child pornography possession, one count of dissemination, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.