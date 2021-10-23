Hanover Township Lions Club community food drive

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A club that has been serving the community for decades held a food drive today in Luzerne County.

The Hanover Township Lions Club food drive was held Saturday morning outside the Gerritys on the San Souci.

Dozens of boxes and bags containing canned and boxed food were loaded into trucks for st. Nicholas’ & st. Leo’s food pantries as well the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen.

Bringing people together is what the Lions Club believes this drive achieves as well as aiding others.

“The way the world is today, it is a great feeling because we’re so divided anymore it’s not even funny. But, as you can see, it seems like we bring them together when something like this turns out,” said Benard Mozloom, President of Lions Club.

The Lions Club will be holding more events like this as the holiday season approaches.