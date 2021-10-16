Hanover Township celebrates their 250th Anniversary

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community was finally able to celebrate its 250th anniversary after pushing back the celebration because of the pandemic.

“250 years. It’s a milestone,” said George Andrejko, the chairman board of commissioners in Hanover Township.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Hanover Township municipal building Saturday morning to collect free gifts provided by the township.

The township originally had a large celebration planned but changed it to a drive-thru giveaway because of an increase in COVID cases.

Members from the township administration, first responders, and public works all attended the festivities.

“250 years, it’s just fantastic. You know, and the attendance today has been overwhelming and outstanding and the people seem to really enjoy themselves. We’re just happy to be a part of it,” said Chief Joe Temarantz, of the Hanover Township Fire Department.

First-aid kits, recycling bins, and a memorabilia coin are just a few of the items given out by township personnel. All of the gifts bought with money donated by several businesses in the neighborhood.

“I just love the community, it helps everyone out. Like this going on right here… all this drive, very good for the community,” said Jean Rembish, a resident of Hanover Township.

Exchanging smiles, ‘thank you’s, and commemorating those who brought them together.

“It’s great to see everybody coming through and seeing the residents firsthand. Just nice to connect with everybody again after being gone for so long, being away with covid,” explained Chris Woolfolk, the EMS Chief.

Marking its 250th and a successful event. All of the township’s departments worked together to pull this off and definitely showed its community pride, safely.